Actor Manasi Naik Makes Chapati on Earthen Stove in her 'Sasural', Shares Video

Marathi actor Manasi Naik recently shared a video wherein she is making chapatis on a traditional stove, which many of you might know as Chula. Sharing the video on her Instagram, she gave a Hindi quote in the caption, “भूख का रिश्ता सिर्फ़ रोटी से है, चमकती थालियाँ भूख नहीं मिटाती When I learned to Make *Chule Ki Roti* in My Sasural"

She further tagged her husband “@pardeepkharera1 Mera Desi Chora."

IG post link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWr9-udIr9V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, Manasi is wearing a nice pink sari with gold jewellery and makeup. The video received a huge response from her fans. The video has Shankar Mahadevan and Alka Yagnik’s popular song Ruki Sukhi Roti in the background.

A user wrote, “You are not proud of anything. You are very surprised when you make chapatis on the stove. And today’s girls show pride of not being able to do that."

Another netizen said, “Very nice tai. Nowadays, no one can cook on the stove, and we made chapatis on such a good stove. Today’s girls draw maps but can’t make chapati. So, the option to make Maggie is really nice to see you cooking."

One user with a touch of humour said, “Madam if the meal is ready, why don’t you come and serve it?"

Manasi Naik got engaged to professional boxer Pardeep Kharera in January this year. The couple often shares photos and videos on their respective social media handles. They have a large fan base on social media.

Manasi has shown her acting skills in films like Ekta-Ek Power, Kutumb, Teen Baika Fajiti Aika, Jabardast, Murder Mestri, Dholaki, Hu Tu Tu, and Konkanastha.

Besides being a great actor, Manasi is also a performer. Showcasing her dancing skills in the song Baghtoy Rikshawala, she wowed the audience. Manasi has also been a part of various Marathi reality dancing shows like Dholakichya Talavar, Hello Bol, and Marathi Taraka.

