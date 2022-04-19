Actor Meena Sagar Flaunts Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Video. Fans Congratulate Her

Tamil actor Meena Sagar recently posted a video on her Instagram, and it soon became a topic of discussion. In the video, Meena is flaunting her baby bump. Her fans were surprised to see her new post.

In the video, Meena is wearing a chiffon floral print saree and holding her baby bump. She writes, “So much has changed. Wearing this get-up was easier then. Always used to wear heavy sarees to cover it up. But now, they give more importance to the look and feel of the get-up. Has to look natural and can even wear chiffon sarees."

Soon after the video was uploaded, her fans started commenting and congratulating her. “Best wishes for your upcoming projects keep rocking," said a fan. Overall the video received a mixed reaction from her fans as her fans were surprised with her new look. The video received 33,588 likes and 559k views on Instagram.

Meena Sagar is quite active on social media. She has 804k followers on her Instagram.

Meena started her career as a child artist in the Tamil film Nenjangal in 1998. Later, she appeared in films produced by various regional industries.

Recently, she appeared in two films Bro Daddy and Son of India. Both the films were released this year. Bro Daddy is a comedy-drama film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences and was a commercial success at OTT.

Son of India is a patriotic action drama film written and directed by Diamond Ratnababu, and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Picture and 24 Frames Factory. The film stars Mohan Babu, Meena, Srikanth and Pragya Jaiswal.

Nowadays, Meena is busy shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Rowdy Baby.

