Actor Megha Gupta Sets Instagram on Fire With Sizzling Bikini Pictures

Television actor Megha Gupta’s latest post on Instagram has taken the platform by storm. The actor set temperatures soaring with her latest bikini pictures in which Megha Gupta can be seen sitting on the ground inside a mirror room and striking sensual poses. The ravishing actor has tied her hair and is wearing light makeup.

The caption of the pictures describes why the actor loves the sauna. Megha mentioned that taking a regular sauna helps ease pain and improves blood circulation. This results in lowered stress levels and enhanced relaxation.

Megha has posted her bold pictures on Instagram in the past as well. She frequently shares videos and pictures in bikinis and does hot yoga.

Here is the link to her Instagram account-

https://www.instagram.com/meghaguptaofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b1437707-5aa5-4783-8ae5-4fa7260e6152

Earlier, pictures of Megha Gupta taking a bath did the rounds on social media. The pictures were shared by the actor herself with the caption, “Cold showers wake your body up, inducing a higher state of alertness." She further said that a cold shower also results in deeper breaths, reducing the level of Co2 throughout the body, enabling you to concentrate.

Megha Gupta has appeared in a range of TV serials. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2004 with the serial, Kkusum in which she played the role of fake Kkumud Kapoor.

She has also performed in serials such as CID, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kavyanjali, Aahat, Nach Baliye 4 and was also spotted in Shahrukh Khan’s film Fan.

