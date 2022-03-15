Actor Milind Gawali’s Latest Post on His Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Character Goes Viral

Some TV soaps are so impactful that the audience often cannot differentiate the actor from the character. One such show is the Marathi drama Aai Kuthe Kay Karte wherein the character of Aniruddha is so hated by the public that they do not hesitate from trolling actor Milind Gawali, who plays the character on screen.

A lot is going on in the show lately. Arundhati had to leave the house due to Aniruddha’s behaviour. She has divorced her husband and is staying away from her children. Ashutosh also confessed his love for Arundhati in front of the Deshmukh family. Because of all this, everyone has gone against Arundhati. The audience seems to hold Aniruddha responsible for all the ups and downs in Arundhati’s life, the brunt of which is borne by Milind in the form of online trolling. Now Milind has made a post recently commenting on the relationship between Aniruddha and Sanjana and Arundhati and Ashutosh, which has become a discussion point for patrons of the show.

Advertisement

Posting a clip from the show, he wrote a long caption which said, “Aniruddha Deshmukh forced Ashutosh Kelkar to express his love for Arundhati for 27 years in front of everyone. Even Arundhati was shocked to hear what Aniruddha was saying. Some relationships are based on love but there is a lot of complexity about what is right, what is wrong, who is right and who is wrong." He also said that while Ashutosh’s love for Arundhati does not bother anyone when Aniruddha was in love with Sanjana, it was bothering everyone. If a genuinely good man like Ashutosh falls in love, it is appreciated but when a man like Aniruddha falls in love, then his genuine love also bothers people.

The audience identifies and relates with these characters, he said, adding that in the journey of life, sometimes people behave like Aniruddha, sometimes they flow like Ashutosh.

His post received a lot of attention from fans some of whom commended him for speaking out facts while others said Aniruddha and Ashutosh’s love could not be compared as the former was cheating on his wife.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.