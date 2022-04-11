Actor Milind Gawli Gives Significant Credit For His Popularity To This Co-Star

Milind Gawali has aced the character of Anirudh Deshmukh in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He has been extremely convincing in his acting as an overbearing husband. The actor has attributed a significant credit for his popularity as Anirudh to co-artist Mayur Khandge. Milind wrote that they both have played some great scenes on the show, which has been instrumental in his humongous popularity.

Mayur plays the role of Shekar Dixit (Sanjana’s ex-husband) in this series. Anirudh was shown having an affair with Sanjana. Milind shared a video with the title, “Mayur Khandge : Off screen and On-screen". In the video, there are some scenes in which Milind and Mayur can be seen sharing various tense moments.

In the first scene, Shekar can be seen taunting Sanjana until he is rebuked by Anirudh. Behind the scene, they are seen sharing quite funny moments with each other. In another behind the scene video from the sets, Mayur can be seen sharing some light moments with Rupali Bhosale and Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar.

Alongside the video, Milind wrote that Mayur has got a great sense of humour. Milind also wrote that whenever Mayur arrives on sets, he changes the atmosphere of the entire unit with his sense of humour. Milind also wrote that Mayur is a phenomenal actor, always thinking about how he can express the same dialogue better.

According to Milind, Mayur also loves talking a lot with everyone. Milind further wrote that many a time Mayur is the only actor who improvises the lines penned by Mugdha Godbole. Mugdha is the writer of this serial. Rupali also wrote a comment praising Mayur. According to Rupali, Mayur is a fantastic actor and on top of that, a great human being.

Mayur’s role is comparatively smaller but is a delight to watch because of his acting and dialogue delivery.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is currently witnessing an interesting twist as Anirudh’s mother in law Kanchan Deshmukh has been seen pleading with Arundhati to return home with Vinayak Deshmukh (Kanchan’s husband).

