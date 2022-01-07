Actor-Model Poonam Pandey Says India Will Win 2023 Cricket World Cup

Model and actor Poonam Pandey has predicted that the Indian cricket team will win the Cricket World Cup 2023. Poonam, known for her bold scenes in films and web series, was speaking at a public event in Mumbai. While talking to the media, Poonam said, “I am a die heart cricket fan and if Indian Team wins the 2023 World Cup, I would be the happiest person on the planet."

Poonam was also seen sharing her views on Indian politics. She said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is her favourite politician, and she wishes he leads the country in future.

Advertisement

The actor further said that she is keen on watching the recent film 83, based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev. However, she is not getting time due to her busy schedule.

She said, “I am busy shooting for short films, web series and YouTube channels in this New Year as well. I truly hope that 2022 brings happiness and joy to everybody."

Poonam Pandey also stated that she doesn’t care about controversies and trolling.

Earlier, in November, Poonam had accused her husband Sam Bombay of assaulting her and demanding money. Following her complaint, Mumbai police had arrested Sam Bombay.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.