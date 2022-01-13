Actor Mohan Babu’s Sree Vidyanikethan is Now a University

Telugu film star Mohan Babu is known for his social work, especially in the education sector. He had laid the foundation of Sree Vidyanekathan Educational Trust in 1993. Now, after 30 years, his efforts have been rewarded. Mohan Babu informed his fans in a tweet that his trust has been recognised as a university. The actor wrote his biggest strength is the love and support of the people announcing Mohan Babu University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

“With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well-wishers, I am humbled and honoured to announce #MBU #MohanBabuUniversity," the actor tweeted.

In a note the actor said, “ Your 30 years of trust and my life’s mission has now culminated into a universe of innovative learning. With gratitude I offer Mohan Babu University to you in Tirupati."

After the announcement, Mohan Babu’s fans felt proud of the commendable work done by the film star and many others started showering congratulatory messages for the actor. A user applauded the no caste system in his educational institution. He expressed hope that the star will continue to do this in his upcoming works.

The actor has also garnered a lot of appreciation for his dialogue delivery. He is referred to as the Dialogue King of Telugu cinema. In respect to his prowess of dialogue delivery, the actor’s book titled ‘Best Dialogues’ was launched at a ceremony held at British parliament in 2016. The book is a collection of all his popular dialogues from his four decade long career in the south film industry. Mohan Babu has worked in more than five hundred films so far.

On the work front, Mohan Babu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. He was given the lifetime achievement award in 2016.

