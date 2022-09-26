Actor Mukesh Khanna Lashes at Saas-Bahu Dramas, Says They Ruined Indian TV

In the mid-2000s, Indian television saw a revolution in the form of a new genre of daily soaps, popularly called the “Saas-Bahu" serials. Depicting conflicts between members of traditional Indian families with an emphasis on the rivalry between the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law, these shows were spearheaded by the undisputed TV czarina Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. While these shows found immense popularity and a strong fanbase, people, with time, have also been highly critical of them. The serials have now found a new critique and it is none other than veteran actor Mukesh Khanna.

Mukesh Khanna, who once ruled over netizens’ hearts with his roles of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and the titular character in the popular Shaktimaan series, is apparently not a fan of these Saas-Bahu serials. Known to be very vocal and outspoken on various issues, ranging from political to social, the actor has now lashed out at the stereotypical daily soaps of recent times and expressed his displeasure with the Saas-Bahu concept.

On his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna said that Satellite TV has reached its saturation point as nothing but bindi, jhumka, necklace, saree, lehenga, mother-in-law, and daughter-in-law are ruling the roost. Every channel is copying the other, according to him, and all actresses are behaving like vamps with the same expressions. He went on to say that Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was a trendsetter for these kinds of serials, has ruined Indian television.

Mukesh Khanna reiterated a statement by actor Pankaj Berry, who recently said that Indian television has got lost in Saas-Bahu dramas. The actor also shared that he liked Pankaj’s statement because he had himself said this, years back.

