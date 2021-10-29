Actor Nagarjuna Interacts With Andhra CM, Filmmakers Hope Meet Benefits Industry

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna (Akkineni Nagarjuna) recently met with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and reports suggest that the two discussed several important things related to the film industry. Although Nagarjuna remained tightlipped about the meeting, Telugu filmmakers hoped that the move would benefit producers and distributors. However, it is not confirmed whether Nagarjuna discussed the matter with Andhra Chief Minister.

And amid all this, an interesting debate about who the bigger star is — Chiranjeevi or Nagarjuna — has also begun in some quarters. Besides Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi also held a meeting with the CM. Recently, Prakash Raj, who is supposed to be close to the megastar, was defeated in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections by a huge margin. This sparked off a debate about who the bigger star with greater influence is.

Not too long ago, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan had blasted the Andhra government on the ticket-sale issue, claiming that the government was trying to destroy the Telugu film industry. Nagarjuna’s meeting with CM Reddy comes in a series of actor-politician interactions on the ticket issue. Along with Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi is also rumoured to have met with CM Reddy and discussed Tollywood.

It’s still not clear who the Andhra government will discuss and share the decisions with as film industry issues are concerned.

