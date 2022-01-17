Actor Naveen Polishetty Reveals Title Of His Next Telugu Film

Naveen Polishetty has revealed the title of his next Telugu film which is said to be a comedy movie. The upcoming film will be named Anaganaga Oka Raju, tweeted Naveen on January 16. The makers of the film shared a teaser on social media giving a glimpse of Naveen’s character in the film. The video features Naveen playing the titular role of Raju, who is gearing up for his wedding. Naveen can be seen dressed as a groom in a teal blue shirt paired with traditional silk dhoti. In the middle of a pre-wedding shoot, Naveen is seen flaunting all the gold jewellery he is wearing.

BA Raju’s team shared the link of the teaser on Twitter. Along with the title teaser, a first look poster of the actor in the film has also been shared.

“Get Ready for the CRAZIEST WEDDING FUN The young sensation @NaveenPolishety is coming back with Title Teaser https://youtu.be/KwbOx87Uuf8 ," the tweet read.

Sharing the teaser Naveen tweeted, “ Here is title of my next film with @SitharaEnts ."

Said to be a full-fledged comedy, the film will soon go on floors. Helmed by Kalyan Shankar, Anaganaga Oka Raju is jointly bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S has been roped in to compose music for the film.

Naveen rose to fame with commercially successful films Jaathi Rathnalu and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Jaathi Rathnalu premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The actor was also seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s National Award-winning film Chhichhore.

On the work front, Naveen will be seen in filmmaker Mahesh P’s new project. The actor will share the screen space with Anushka Shetty in the currently untitled project, which is bankrolled by UV Creations.

