Actor Navin Kumar's Grand Surprise For His Fiance Kanmani Sekar on Her Birthday

Actor Navin Kumar planned a grand surprise on the occasion of her fiance Kanmani Sekar’s birthday. He shared a lot of photos from that day on social media. And these pictures are currently trending all over the internet.

In the photos, Navin is wearing a black shirt with grey trousers, while Kanmani is seen in a simple grey dress. And both are seen posing with each other.

Along with the lovely pictures he wrote, “U landed on earth today just for me and u are the only person who can bring a smile on my face anytime, I have never surprised anyone in my life just the way I did for you today and I hope you loved what I did for you with all my whole love. Just be the unique person you are always a happy birthday to the love of my life once again. Love you pattu."

The post was full of adorable comments for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Super", while another said, “Wow just awesome love you both." Overall the post received 76,949 likes.

Earlier, too, Navin has surprised his fans with their beautiful pictures. A few days ago, he uploaded a photo from their recent photoshoot. In the picture, the couple posed for the camera. Along with the photos, Navin used hashtags like Navin Kanmani, NK, Lifeline, and Mine. The post got 59,098 likes.

Navin made his acting debut with the Malayalam movie Money Ratnam in 2014. The film was directed by Santosh Nair. He also acted in other movies like Boologam, Masala, Mayavan and Mr Local. He also made his television debut with the Tamil series Idhayathai Thirudathey along with Hima Bindu on Colours Tamil.

Navin and Kanmani got engaged in April this year. Now, their fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding date to get finalised.

