Actor Nikki Galrani’s 19-year-old House Help Arrested For Stealing Articles, Clothes

The Chennai Police have arrested a 19-year-old house help after Tamil actor Nikki Galrani filed a complaint of theft of valuable articles worth over Rs 1 lakh from her Chennai apartment.

Police said that the 19-year-old, identified as Dhanush, was arrested from his friend’s house in Tiruppur city in the state of Tamil Nadu. The accused has been sent to police custody and further investigation into the matter is still underway.

Several stolen articles and expensive clothes of the actor actress have been recovered from the place of arrest.

The police were informed about the case a few days ago after which action was taken. The police said that the investigation is still underway, and they are probing the role of other people.

Reports claim that the Police team was sent for the search on Monday, after which the house help working in Nikki’s apartment for the last five months was arrested.

On January 11, Nikki had filed a police complaint in Annasalai Police Station, alleging that her expensive camera and clothes were stolen by her house help and he has been absconding since then.

Nikita Galrani is known for her excellent work in Tamil and Malayalam films. She became famous after she was seen in the Malayalam film Vellimoonga. In 2015, she was immensely loved by cine fans in the Tamil horror film Darling.

