Actor Nithiin's 32nd Film, Helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Launched in Hyderabad

Talented Tollywood actor Nithiin will collaborate with writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi for his 32nd project. Only a few weeks ago, actor Nithiin sealed his next few films following his action entertainment Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and helmed by acclaimed editor M S Raja Shekhar Reddy. Now, the Vamsi-directed film will be the first of Nithiin’s planned projects to go into production.

On Sunday, the project was officially launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The cast and crew of the film were in attendance. Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead in an unnamed film which is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner Sreshth Movies.

Sreshth Movies is teaming with Aditya Movies and Entertainments on this film, tentatively dubbed Production No 9, which is billed as a romantic-comedy entertainment.

During the launch ceremony, Love Story producer Puskur Ram Mohan Rao was the first to clap for the muhurat shot, with Aditya Music’s Umesh Gupta turning on the camera. Surender Reddy served as honorary director for the very first take. The script was given to Vakkantham Vamsi by the film’s financiers, Sudhakar Reddy, Nikitha Reddy, and Tagore Madhu.

Harris Jayaraj has been tapped in as a music composer for the project. He most recently scored for Mahesh Babu’s Spyder in Telugu flicks. Sai Sriram will direct the film, and Sahi Suresh will contribute as the production designer.

Vamsi, who marked his directorial debut with Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India, is back in the director’s chair after a brief hiatus with this perfect mass masala picture. According to Vamsi, Nithiin will be featured in a new avatar.

Meanwhile, Nithiin is currently working on his forthcoming film Maestro helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, a remake of the Hindi classic Andhadhun featuring Ayushmann Khurana. Nithiin, Tamannah Bhatia, and Nabha Natesh star in the key roles in Maestro.

After finishing this drama, Nithiin will work with filmmaker Krishna Chaitanya on Power Peta. Apart from that, Macherla Niyojakavargam will be released in theatres on July 8th.

