Actor Nivedita Ashok Saraf Prepares Khoryatil Surmai as Tribute to Laxmikant Berde

Nivedita Ashok Saraf, along with acting, has also mastered the art of cookery. The actor regularly shares delicious dishes on the channel Nivedita Saraf Recipes. Recently, she shared a recipe in the memory of his close friend late actor Laxmikant Berde.

The video starts with Nivedita acknowledging all her followers and thanking them for an exhilarating response to her cooking endeavours. Nivedita said that their enthusiastic response has motivated her to continue uploading recipes on the Youtube channel.

The actor said that today’s recipe is dedicated to her very close friend Laxmikant. Nivedita said that he loved the dish Khobaryatil Suaramai. Nivedita said that Laxmikant used to enjoy this dish so much that at times he ended up having it in breakfast, lunch and even dinner. She then proceeded to make Khoryatil Surmai.

The actor said that to prepare this dish, we first need 7 pieces of Surmai. Nivedita said that these pieces should be completely drained out. Nivedita then suggested we use 3 tablespoons of ginger garlic paste before adding salt, 2 tablespoons red chilli powder, 1 tablespoon turmeric powder and 2 tablespoons kokam and 2 spoons of dry coconut powder. She then mixes them all properly. Nivedita then applied ginger paste and sprinkled Kokam’s water on these pieces.

This was followed by putting two coconuts in a pan and heating them. After seeing that the coconut’s colour had turned brown, she collects and puts them in a jar. She then grinds it well and prepares a paste. Nivedia then spreads out this paste on a plate and mixes it well with salt and turmeric powder. It was followed by the Surmai pieces being heated properly and mixed well with the coconut paste.

After preparing it meticulously step by step, Nivedita said that Laxmikant Berde fame Khoryatil Surmai is ready.

