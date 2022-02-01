Actor Oviya Helen Explains Why She Gave Bigg Boss Ultimate a Miss

Big Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of BB Tamil, is off to a rousing start on Disney Plus Hotstar. The first episode of the reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan is now available for streaming on January 30.

Big Boss Ultimate has some of the best former contestants from the previous seasons of the show. However, the most anticipated contestant, actor Oviya Helen, was not seen on the show. It has been reported that Oviya opted out of the show at the last moment due to her health conditions. Following this, the makers are trying to find a replacement for her. However, no official statement has been yet issued by Oviya or the makers.

Oviya Helen had participated in the debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil and she was a fan’s favourite. Earlier, it was reported that Oviya will enter the show again and her name was also added to the list of contestants but now she has said no to the makers.

Meanwhile, it is being said that once Oviya gets better, she is expected to enter the show as a wild card entry. Big Boss Ultimate started with 14 contestants.

At the grand launch, Snekan Sivaselvam aka Snehan, Suja Varunee, and Julie from Season 1, Shariq Hassan and Thaadi Balaji from Season 2, Abhirami and Vanitha Vijayakumar from Season 3, Balaji Murugadoss from Season 4, Anita and Suresh Chakraborty from Season 4, Thamarai, Niroop Nandakumar, Shruti Prakash, and Abhinay from season 5 entered the house as contestants.

The show will be aired live on Hotstar all day and will be broadcast on Vijay TV with 1-hour edited episodes.

