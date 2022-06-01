Actor-Politician Divyavani Quits TDP, Blames Leadership For Not Recognising Her Work

Actor-politician Divyavani announced her resignation from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday, balming the leadership for not recognising her hard work. Divyavani was the official spokesperson of TDP and joined the party about three years ago.

It is worth noting that Divyavani did not even attend the Mahanadu, which was held in Ongole recently. Divyavani also tweeted about her resignation from TDP. However, the latest reports suggest that she has deleted her tweet.

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking to the media, Divyavani blamed certain forces in the TDP for her decision to quit the party.

“A few forces are relentlessly working against me in the party. I thought it was better to quit the party which did not recognize my services. Actor-turned-politicians like Murali Mohan could survive in the party as they are wealthy," Divyavani was quoted as saying. The veteran actor alleged that she was sidelined by the party leadership at the behest of people with vested interests.

Divyavani bemoaned that she was subjugated in all possible ways in TDP and that there was no place for artists like her in a party started by NT Rama Rao. Interestingly, Divyavani did not reveal the names of the leaders in TDP who worked against her. Divyavani was a key voice of TDP and had taken on the YSRCP government on many issues.

Divyavani entered into films as a child artist with the Telugu film, Sardar Krishnama Rayudu. She delivered a terrific performance in this Kodandarami Reddy directorial. It is worth noting that it was director Dwarakesh who had changed her name from Usha Vani to Divyavani. Her debut Telugu film was Rajendra Prasad’s Muthyamanta Muddu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.