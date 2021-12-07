Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Shocks Internet With Physical Transformation Pics

Popular Kollywood actor and politician Khushbu Sundar recently grabbed the headlines with her impressive weight-loss journey. Khushbu shared the journey of her physical transformation on Twitter by following the before and after pic trend.

Posting her before and after transformation pictures on Twitter, she wrote, “From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I’m at my healthiest best. Look after yourself, and remember, health is wealth. And those who asked if I am sick, thanks for your concern. I have never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of you out here to lose weight and get fit, then I know I have succeeded [red heart emoji]."

Many praised Khushu and showered love in the comments for her efforts. The actor has been working on her body since November 2020, and with a proper and intense workout regime and a healthy diet, Khushbu lost 20 kilos.

The 51-year-old was a leading actor in the 90s and now plays supporting roles in the movies. She began her acting career as a child artist and featured in Bollywood films like Kaalia, Naseeb, Laawaris, Dard Ka Rishta, and Bemisal.

On the work front, Khushbu was recently seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s family entertainer Annaatthe. The film was helmed by Siruthai Siva. After her jaw-dropping physical transformation, Khushbu is mixing in modern attire. The actor is enjoying her transformation and is sharing photos on her social media accounts.

