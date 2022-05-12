Actor-Politician MGR’s Marital Life - A Tragic Tale

Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (MGR) needs no introduction. People remember him as an actor, benefactor, and politician, who founded AIADMK. But only his wife Janaki and his foster children K Ravindran, Radha, Latha, Sudha, and Geetha have had a closer view of the family man he was.

As successful as he was on the big screen and in the political arena, MGR led a pretty interesting personal life. A lot has been said about the women he had been courting or his rumoured affairs. Well, swirling in rumours is a pretty common thing for the newsmakers.

MGR reached untouchable heights in both cinema and politics, but his marital life was one tragic tale. The actor-turned-politician was first married to a goldsmith named Chitarikulam Bhargavi. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted only a few months, as Bhargavi died following an illness in 1942. Not much is known about her whereabouts.

The same year, MGR tied the knot again with Sadanandavati, who was also known as Ammu. Sadanandavati was fascinated by MGR and their married life was a bliss. Twenty years into the marriage, once again tragedy struck MGR’s paradise and Sadanandavati died of a devastating TB attack, in 1962.

A year later, MGR got married for the third time. He got hitched to actor VN Janaki. She was first married to Ganapati Bhatt, and the couple also had a son Surendran. Her first film with MGR was Jupiter’s Mohini in 1948, which was on the lines of Thief of Baghdad. Janaki further went on to do a couple of projects, and she re-united with MGR in Maruthanattu Ilavarasi.

It was during the shooting of Maruthanattu Ilavarasi that MGR reportedly developed a crush on Janaki. Before the film’s shooting commenced, MGR had already lost his first wife and the second was ill. One of the reasons why he was fond of Janaki was that she resembled his second wife, Sadanandavati.

