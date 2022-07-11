Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan Undertakes Chaturmasya Deeksha For Next 4 Months

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has undertaken Chaturmasya Deeksha on the holy and auspicious day of Devshayani Ekadashi, to much cheer and admiration from his fans. The Jana Sena chief will continue the initiation for the months of Ashadha, Sravanam, Bhadrapadam and Ashwayuja. For these four months, Pawan Kalyan will just have one meal per day, and just have fruits and milk after sunset. The day’s initiation will end with a vegetarian meal at night.

The Chaturmasya-vrata is claimed to bring about eternal happiness in the celestial kingdom, according to the Vedas. One may advance to the higher planetary systems through developing piety. Saintly people who often travel from one location to another to spread Krishna awareness stay in one location during these four months; this location is typically a sacred pilgrimage site. There are some norms and regulations that are closely adhered to during this time.

The Chaturmasya period begins in the month of Ashadha (June-July) from the day of Ekadashi called Shayana Ekadashi. The time frame concludes on Utthana Ekadashi, an Ekadashi day in the month of Kartika (October-November).

Pawan Kalyan did the Chaturmasya initiation by visiting the Dashavatara Venkateswara Swami temple at Nambur of Guntur district and performing a special pooja. On the occasion, a rally was also held at the Mangalagiri Janasena office, to which people flocked. After receiving petitions, Pawan Kalyan said that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) has forgotten its responsibilities and that Jana Sena is going to oust the party.

Three months ago, Pawan Kalyan’s nephew Ram Charan was in the news for undertaking a 41-day-long Ayappa Deeksha.

