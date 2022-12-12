Actor-Politician R Sarath Kumar Admitted To Chennai Hospital After Diarrhoea

Tamil actor-turned-politician R Sarath Kumar was hospitalised on Sunday after his health started deteriorating. The veteran actor was suffering from diarrhoea, which led to dehydration. He is undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai. As per sources, he is currently in better health. But there is no information from his family members regarding his health condition. Her daughter and wife are with him in the hospital. The medical team has not released any medical bulletin either. From celebs to fans, all are now wishing for his speedy recovery.

Sarath Kumar entered the film industry in 1986, with the movie Samajamlo Stree. After two years, he made his Tamil debut with the movie Kan Simittum Neram. He also produced this film, which brought him recognition. After this, he also worked in several films as a supporting actor. He used to shoot 10 films a year, without rest. Overall, the actor has worked in more than 130 films, including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

Advertisement

His popular movies include Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Seetha, Surya IPS, Band Master, Captain, Ragasiya Police, Oruvan and Pattali. Sarath Kumar also bagged two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and Three Filmfare Awards South.

In 2007, he launched a new political party — All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi AISKM — in Tamil Nadu. He is a former member of the Legislative assembly of the Tenkasi constituency. He even served as the president of the Nadigar Sangam from 2006 to 2015, for three consecutive terms.

Coming to his personal life, Sarath Kumar married Chaya Devi in 1984. The couple has two children. Later, he divorced Chaya Devi in 2000 and got married to actress Radhika in 2001. Radhika and Sarath Kumar have a son. His elder daughter Varalakshmi entered the film industry and has acted in many South Indian films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here