Actor Poo Ram Dies of Heart Attack, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin 'Deeply Saddened'

Veteran Tamil actor Poo Ram died on Monday after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital but to no avail. Actor Kaali Venkat broke the news of the heart attack to others and informed everyone that Poo Ram was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. While he was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning, he passed away in the evening.

Poo Ram was a terrific performer and he charmed audiences through his well-written roles and was loved by fans, which is why condolences are pouring in from all over the country. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a condolence note saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn that actor Poo Ramu, who had a place in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu due to his screen acting, has passed away due to ill health. His work as a street playwright who took leftist ideas to the masses will always be remembered."

MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin even visited the hospital after learning about Poo Ram’s death to pay his respects and offer emotional support to his family members. He tweeted a pic of him paying his last respects to Poo Ram.

In the caption, he said, “I paid my respects to my brother’s body at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and expressed my condolences to his family. Poo Ram was acclaimed for his excellent acting and excellent character selection in important films."

Poo Ram had appeared in acclaimed films like Anbe Sivam where he starred alongside Kamal Haasan and was iconic in the role of the college principal in Pariyerum Perumal. He also played the role of Dhanush’s father in Karnan.

However, his most iconic role remains from the film Poo, directed by Sasi, after which the name of the film was permanently pre-fixed to his name. The late actor was also a member of the State Committee of the Progressive Writers Artists Association.

