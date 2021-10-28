Actor Pooja Batra Has Been Away From Films. What Does She Do These Days?

A number of actors — both male and female — tried their luck in Bollywood, and while some succeeded, others either failed or made their way out of the industry. Some impressed the audience with two or three films but couldn’t continue the momentum. Pooja Batra is, perhaps, one such actor, who started her career with a hit film but could not become an established performer in Bollywood.

The actor has been away from films for the past few years but has managed to live a very luxurious life. She is always in the news for her high-class lifestyle. The actor turned 45 on October 27 this year, and Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar published a report about what Pooja is currently up to.

Born In Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, on October 27, 1976, Pooja started her career as a model. After winning Miss India Beauty Pageant in 1993, she represented India in Miss International. In a short period, Pooja made it to the top models of India. Her mother, too, had been a part of Miss India Pageant.

Advertisement

During her modelling days, Pooja did more than 250 shows and ad campaigns. After becoming a successful model, Pooja started receiving a lot of offers for Bollywood films but she refused them all to complete her education.

After completing her education, Pooja signed the film ‘Virasat’ which became a blockbuster. After this, she was seen in films like Bhai, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Nayak. However, after some time, the actor moved away from the industry but still features in several commercials and brand endorsements.

Pooja also started her production company ‘GlowBellinc’ in 2009 which works as a link between Hollywood and Bollywood. This production house brought A-lister Hollywood actors Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards to ‘Kambakkht Ishq’. Many more such things were done by this production company. In 2010, this company helped LA casting and model wire launch in India.

Pooja is also the producing partner of the leading Hindi Radio station of the USA, Mera Sangeet-LA. As per a report of Idol Network of 2019, the actor’s total wealth is around 77 million dollars. In 2021, Pooja’s net worth is 2-7 million dollars. The actor has houses in Mumbai and Los Angeles. Apart from this, Pooja is also connected with many charity organisations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.