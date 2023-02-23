Tamil actor Prabhu was hospitalised in Chennai earlier this week. It is said that the veteran actor was rushed to a private hospital in Kodambakkam after he complained of severe abdominal pain. After the initial medical examination, the actor was diagnosed with kidney stones. Therefore, Prabhu underwent ureteroscopy laser surgery on Tuesday, February 21. His kidney stones were successfully removed through the surgery and the actor is currently recovering.

The actor will be soon discharged from the hospital after general post-surgery medical tests come clear, said the hospital management in a statement.

“Prabhu was brought to the hospital due to problems in his kidney. We found stones in his kidney and they were removed through ureteroscopy surgery with laser treatment. He is completely in good health. After a few regular check-ups, he will be sent home in one or two days," Medway Hospitals stated in the release.

In the meantime, the actor and his family members are yet to react to the same.

Prabhu is the son of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan. He made his acting debut in 1982 with Sangili and has been featured in over 300 films so far. He has not only carved his niche in the Tamil film industry but proved himself in Malayalam, Telugu and other regional film industries. Actor Prabhu initially made his mark as a leading hero and then opted to do challenging roles. He is now seen in films in prominent roles across southern languages.

On the work front, Prabhu was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu, which was released on the occasion of Pongal last month. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam and Meka Srikanth playing pivotal roles. This film marks the third collaboration of Prabhu and Vijay.

The actor will be part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-II. Prabhu has already captured the attention of the audience through his acting skills in the film’s first part.

