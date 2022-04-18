Actor Prajakta Mali Sets Insta on fire With Latest Pictures. Check Here

Popular Marathi actor Prajakta Mali, who hosts the Sony Marathi reality show Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra, has become a household name for being beauty with brains.

Prajakta is an avid social media user and regularly delights her fans by posting gorgeous photos of herself. Prajakta’s recent photoshoot has also gone viral on social media. She is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a vibrant split maxi dress.

Prajakta gave a racy caption to her post which complemented her fabulous looks.

“Babuji, walk slowly in love," she said. Prajakta further enhanced her looks by wearing heart-shaped earrings and a matching necklace.

Prajakta’s post has already garnered more than 72,000 likes and her comment section is filled with awestruck fans. One Instagram user wrote, “You are looking so beautiful", and another user confessed his love for the actor and wrote, “You are so gorgeous, love you". Many users posted heart and Nazar amulet emojis.

On the work front, Prajakta Mali has achieved critical acclaim for her excellent acting in the Marathi film, Pawankhind. Prajakta has also done Bollywood movies like Gandhi, My Father, which was her debut film. She has honed her acting skills by doing theatre.

Prajakta started her career in television with the show Suvasini, which aired on Star Pravah. But her career took off with the Zee Marathi show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. In the 2013 show, Prajakta starred as Meghna.

Not many people know that Prajakta was awarded a prestigious scholarship by the Ministry of Culture for higher studies in Bharatnatyam. Prajakta is a professionally trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has completed her Arangetram and Visharad.

