Actor Prasad Oak's Special Instagram Post for 'Hirakani' as Film Completes 2 Years

Marathi actor/director Prasad Oak, who is very active on social media and keeps sharing information about his upcoming projects with his fans, has now posted something special. The post marks the celebration of two years of “Hirkani". Sharing a poster on Instagram, the actor said that “Hirkani" has completed two years since its release.

The actor thanked the audience and further added that now, after two years, theatres have started operating again. The actor also thanked the state government and humbly requested them to start the theatres with 100 percent capacity as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he once again congratulated his entire team on the completion of two years of their film. The actor ended his caption, saying Jai Bhavani and Jai Shivrai. This Marathi film came out in 2019. Directed by Prasad Oak, the film received a lot of success at the box office. The film also starred actors, including Sonalee Kulkarni and Chinmay Mandlekar. The historical movie was set in the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With a wonderful star cast and team, the film won the hearts of the audience and did very well for itself.

The film told the story of a simple village woman who showcases immense courage in times of need. This post by Prasad has reminded people of the amazing work done by him and his team. It has a huge number of likes and comments within hours of being posted. One of the users wrote: “Wow!!!! It’s definitely time this movie got its rightful dues, the praises, the likes" another said “Fav one".

A third user wrote, “Love the movie and Sonalee did a fantastic job full justice to the role. I watch this movie with my family and my mom loves this movie more than us super".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.