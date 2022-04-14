Actor Priyaa Lal Roped in as Second Female Lead After Nayanthara For Gentleman 2

Actor Priyaa Lal has been roped in as the second female lead after Nayanthara Chakravarthy for the upcoming film Gentlemen 2. The film is a sequel to the Tamil heist action film Gentleman, which was released in 1993.

“The enthusiastic @PriyaaLal will be another lead actress in our Mega movie #Gentleman2," the producer of the film K. T. Kunjumon wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, on 23 March, while announcing that Nayanthara Chakravarthy has joined the cast of Gentleman 2 as the female lead, K. T. Kunjumon wrote on Twitter, “Happy to Introduce #NayantharaaChakravarthy as the lead actress in #Gentlemen2. Another lead actress will be revealed soon."

While the other details of the film are still under wraps, it’s known that MM Keeravani will be providing the music for the film. The makers have not yet disclosed the lead actor and director of the film.

Gentleman 2 is the sequel to S. Shankar’s hit 1993 film, Gentleman. The film starred Arjun, Madhubala, and Subhashri in lead roles, while M. N. Nambiar, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Charan Raj, Vineeth, and Rajan P. Dev featured in supporting roles.

Gentleman’s plotline revolved around a respected Madras-based businessman, who moonlights as a thief, steals from the rich and gives to the poor for their education. Gentleman was released on 30 July 1993 and was distributed by producer K.T Kunjumon himself.

The film turned out to be a box office success, running for over 175 days in theatres. It also won three South Filmfare Awards, including Best Film – Tamil and Best Director – Tamil, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, including Best Actor and Best Director, and five Cinema Express Awards. The film was also remade in Hindi as The Gentleman. The Hindi remake starred Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

On the work front, Priyaa Lal was last seen in the 2020 Telugu language romantic drama, Guvva Gorinka. Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pulikonda starred alongside Priyaa in the film.

