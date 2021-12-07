Actor Raai Laxmi Reads a Book By Poolside in Red Bikini. Check Pictures

Actor Raai Laxmi, who has worked in a lot of music videos, is hitting the headlines for a picture of herself that she shared on her Instagram. Rai Laxmi, famous for starring in the music video ‘Current’ with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, shared a series of photos wherein she is seen reading a book by the poolside in a red bikini. The photos have received both praise and trolling. You can see the pictures here:

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “If it involves Sky, Water, interesting book & me time, count me in. That makes my perfect Sunday." A lot of celebrities have commented on the photo.

Actor Sonnalli Seygall wrote, “I was also reading the book you are reading." Others wrote sarcastic comments about Laxmi’s style of reading. One wrote, “Why are you reading books here? Is there no table in your home?". Several made lewd remarks and questioned her choice of place to read. The photos have more than one lakh likes.

Raai Laxmi is one of the most popular actors in the South.

Apart from movies, she has also been in news for her relationship with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. There were rumours of Dhoni and Raai Laxmi’s love affair when the actor was the brand ambassador of the Chennai Super Kings team. In an interview back then, she had said, “If Dhoni comes and proposes to me, I will marry him."

