Actor Raashi Khanna Looks Ravishing in New White Saree; See Pics Here

Actor Raashi Khanna stepped into the Tollywood film industry in 2014 with Oohalu Gusagusalade. Since then, the actor has begged some of the best projects in both Tollywood and Kollywood. Raashi has recently shared some of her photos wherein she is looking simply delightful.

Sharing the photo on her Twitter account, Raashi penned, “So grateful for the things that worked out and even more grateful for the things that didn’t..(along with a blue heart)."

Take a look:

On the work front, Raashi has multiple amazing projects lined up in her kitty. The actor has an upcoming project with South star Gopichand. Written and directed by Maruthi, the forthcoming Telugu film, titled Pakka Commercial is said to hit the theatres on October 1. Before this, Raashi and Gopichand have seen on-screen in two movies—Jil (2-015) and Oxygen (2017).

Bankrolled by UV Creations in collaboration with GA2 Pictures, Jakes Bijoy has scored the background music.

Raashi will soon step into the Hindi industry. The actor has Yodha and two upcoming OTT shows. Raashi will be seen as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgan in Rudra-The Edge of Darkness. She is also a part of the untitled show by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

She will be seen in the lead role in an upcoming SonyLiv web series in Telugu. It is learned that Sony Liv has recently entered the Telugu OTT space. And, the series will be directed by Surya Vangala. Speaking of Raashi’s role, the actor will essay the role of a detective in this web series, touted to be a mystery drama.

Raashi and Ajay Devgan-headlined crime-drama series Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The shooting of the show was wrapped last month. Moreover, another series co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi will premiere on the Amazon Prime Video series.

