Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi Hints Her Marriage With Dinesh Heading For Divorce

South actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi recently hinted that her marriage with actor Dinesh Gopalswamy was heading for a divorce. A report on Indiaglitz claimed that she indirectly confirmed in an interview that she was living alone for over a year now. During the conversation, she claimed that she could relate to the woman separated from her husband while raising two children.

She further stated that she was suffering from loneliness like her character Sadhana in Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai. Yet she had the power to overcome the personal setbacks, she said in the interview, as per the website. Rachitha also revealed that though she was suffering from loneliness just like Sadhana she had the courage to face it.

Rachitha made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil Television show Pirivom Santhippom. It aired on Vijay TV. She also acted in other popular Television series like Lavarasi, Swathi Chinukulu, and Saravanan Meenatchi season 2 and 3 where she played the role of Meenatchi, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar Season 2, Sembaruthi and more.

She is currently working on the Tamil family drama Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai. In this show, she acts opposite Vishnu. The show is broadcast on Colours Marathi. It is the remake of Colors’ show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

Rachitha has already acted as a leading lady in two films Parijatha in Kannada and Uppu Karuvadu in Tamil. She will now be seen in the upcoming Kannada movie Ranganayaka co-starring Jaggesh.

