Actor Raghava Lawrence Offers Financial Aid To Parvathy, Whose Life Inspired Jai Bhim

Tamil star Suriya’s Jai Bhim was released on Amazon Prime in November 2021 and became a big hit. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the courtroom drama was based on a case that was fought in court by Justice K Chandru, former Madra High Court judge.

The incident happened in 1993 in which a man from the downtrodden Irular tribe was framed in a false theft case due to caste rivalry and died in police custody. The man who died was Rajakannu and his wife Parvathy Ammal fought for justice. Justice Chandu, then a lawyer and activist, took up this case and delivered justice to the woman. This is one of the most important Habeas Corpus cases in the country. It was the longest running Habeas Corpus trial in the history of Madras High Court.

In the film, Jai Bhim, Suriya played the role of Justice Chandru while Lijomol Jose portrayed the character of Parvathy.

The movie’s success helped people around the world come to know about Parvathy’s poor financial condition and her struggle against caste oppression. Popular actor Raghava Lawrence was so moved after watching the film that he met Parvathy in December and promised her that he would build a house for her family. Raghav proposed to help after knowing that the family did not have their own house. However, Tamil Nadu government announced the same after which Lawrence decided to give the money allotted for their house, Rs 5 lakhs to Parvathy and her children.

Lawrence recently invited Parvathy and her family to his office. He handed over the money to her as promised. Now, the photos have surfaced on the internet and fans are appreciating Raghav’s kind gesture.

