Actor Rajmohan’s Cremation To Be Held in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam actor Rajmohan, who was best known for his 1967 film Indulekha, passed away on July 17. He was admitted to a state-run hospital earlier this month. The cremation of the actor will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram’s Thaikkad Shanti Gate. His body will be kept at Bharat Bhavan where politicians and members from Malayalam film industry will pay their tributes. Kerala culture Minister VN Vasavan will also pay his last respect to the veteran actor.

Minister Vasavan intervened following reports that there was no one to receive the body of Rajmohan after his demise. The minister instructed the Kerala film academy and the social justice department to arrange for the cremation of the veteran actor.

The actor was married to the daughter of Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, a well-known figure from earlier times, who ran drama companies and produced as well as directed many Malayalam movies.

After appearing in the 1967 Malayalam movie Indulekha, Rajmohan gained huge popularity. The movie was based on the first edition of Chanthu Menon’s novel, which was released in 1896. A short play titled Indulekha was presented by National Club at VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. In 1967, Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair’s novel was adapted into a film with the same name. It was scripted by Vaikam Chandrasekaran Nair and featured Krishnan Nair’s son-in-law Rajmohan as Madhavan and Sreekala as Indulekha.

Four years ago, Rajmohan was in the news due to his poor living conditions. It was widely reported that the actor was living in an old-age home for the last 4 years, in dire poverty. There was no one to take care of him. Even after his death, no one came forward to claim or accept his dead body.

