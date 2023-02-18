Telugu romantic-comedy film Hello Guru Prema Kosame (Hindi-dubbed version Dumdaar Khiladi) has recently crossed 500 million views on YouTube. Starring Ram Pothineni and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, the 2018-film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Ram Pothineni made his debut in the Telugu film Devadasu (released in 2006). Some of his successful films include Pandaga Chesko (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018), iSActor Ram Pothineni’s Film Hello Guru Prema Kosame’Bags 500 Million Views On YouTubemart Shankar (2019) and Red (2021). The actor has made a name for himself by depicting distinctive roles on screen. He is known for his action scenes, dance numbers and acting skills — all of which has given him a special identity.

Some of his Hindi-dubbed version movies include Smart Shankar, Red and Devadasu. All these received a good response from the audience. His another Telugu movie Nenu Sailaja, dubbed in Hindi as The Super Khiladi, achieved 535 million views on YouTube. Ram’s latest action-thriller film, The Warrior has also got 150 million views in the Hindi version. According to the reports, Ram became the second hero to create this record, after Nithiin Kumar Reddy. Recently, 2.3 billion people watched Nithiin’s movie in Hindi on YouTube platform. Nithiin is the only hero in the South film industry to have achieved this record. The credit should also go to Allu Arjun’s Hindi dubbed version of Sarrainodu, which has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube.

South heroes have become very popular among the North Indian audience. Prabhas became a pan-India star with Baahubali. Allu Arjun also has a huge fan following after his superhit release Pushpa.

Ram Pothineni is currently doing a movie with filmmaker Boyapati Srinivas, titled Rapo 20. It is an upcoming Telugu-action film, slated to release this year. The movie will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is reported that actress Sreeleela will be playing the female lead. The makers are planning to release the film as a Dussehra gift for the audience.

