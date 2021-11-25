Actor Rani Chatterjee Shares Without Makeup Pictures. Here's How Fans Reacted

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Bhabhi Maa. Rani is quite active on social media and regularly shares her pictures and videos with her fans. She also shares pictures of her look from the sets. The actor recently shared her pictures without makeup. In these pictures, there’s a natural glow on her face. While fans are praising her for it, one of the users also made fun of the actor.

Sharing these pictures on Instagram, she has also written a positive caption. The actor wrote that she loves her face without makeup. While most of the people have appreciated her look and have commented things like “beautiful" and “nice". Some of the users have also made fun of the actor. One of the users, referring to her caption, asked why she puts makeup on. Another one said that she could use a filter.

Apart from this, many went crazy about this new look of hers and praised her. This picture of Rani was posted some days ago and has received more than 6,000 likes. Her pictures are getting viral on social media.

Rani often remains in the discussion because of her fitness. People also call her fitness queen. Users also ask for advice from her on social media. There was a time when people used to troll her for her fitness. Fed up, she started spending hours in the gym. Now, she is called a fitness freak.

Rani shares photos and videos of her workout in the gym. As far as her work is concerned, the actor has several projects in the pipeline one after another.

