Actor Rasika Sunil’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot Video in Goa is Melting Hearts on Internet

Marathi actor Rasika Sunil will soon be getting married to Aditya Bilagi. The two recently visited Goa and the actor has shared a very cute and romantic video featuring the couple at the beach there. The video is of their pre-wedding photoshoot. In the clip, Rasika has put mehndi on her hands. The two have not yet announced their wedding date. However, after watching this video, people on social media are guessing that the two will soon tie the knot. The video shared by Rasika is making everyone’s heart melt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVcHdo5owNz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“If you see the signs, you know what’s coming! Wait for it!" the actor captioned the video. Some interesting hashtags have also been used with the caption, including #raskywedsadi, #Goa, #Beach #waitforit, and more. This video, giving glimpses of the pre-wedding photoshoot of the two, is winning over the hearts of the netizens. Also, the mehndi on Rasika’s hands is compelling us to think that something is going to happen soon. One of the users wrote: “You both are Love". Another one wrote: “Can’t get enough of you both". A third user has said: “Most adorable couple around".

Rasika’s fans can not help from going crazy over this heart-warming video of the adorable couple. In just a day of being posted, the clip has already received more than 35 thousand likes. Both Rasika and Aditya can be seen having a lot of fun in this video. While Rasika looks simply gorgeous wearing a yellow dress, Aditya, too, in a white t-shirt, looks handsome. Not just the beauty of the video but the chemistry of the two is also catching people’s attention. The two first met reportedly at a family event in Los Angeles.

