Actor Rubina Dilaik Reveals Why She Doesn't Attend Award Shows Anymore

Actor Rubina Dilaik’s popularity soared after she won season 14 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. However, what has everyone noted about Rubina is that the actor doesn’t attend award shows despite being one of the leading ladies of the TV industry. Rubina revealed the reason for her absence in award shows in an interview some time ago.

The actor discussed both her personal and professional life in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. When asked about award shows, Rubina said that once she was sure of getting a trophy, but she got upset when it didn’t happen.

Rubina said that her show was at the top during that time, and she knew that she would get the best actor (female) award. Hence, Rubina did a lot of preparations for the show. She added that one is confident about getting an award when they know what their work is like.

Advertisement

However, another actor won the award in the said category. She said that she was sitting in the front row during the show and could not express what she felt at the announcement of someone else’s name. The actor said that she could not contain herself and went straight to the washroom and cried a lot.

Later, she understood the reason behind it why she didn’t win the award. She said that a few weeks later, the girl who was playing her sister and the hero flew to South Africa to do a Vikram Phadnis fashion show.

She said, “So there comes that whole thing of positioning and sending them because of integration". But at that very moment, Rubina vowed to never to an award show.

Although Rubina is seen at award shows the actor said that she attends them for her friends, their performances and their shows. If she is nominated for any category, she does not attend that show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.