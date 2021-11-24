Actor Saiyami Kher Shows Cricketing Talent on Sets of Breathe, Harsha Bholgle Reacts

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher is currently busy shooting for the third season of the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. During a break on the sets in Mumbai, she was seen playing cricket with the associate director and other team members of the series. She showed her batting skills and Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also commented on her cricketing skills.

Saiyami has posted on Twitter a video from the sets and thanked businessman Harsh Goenka for the bat that makes her “gully cricket look alright".

Advertisement

Goenka appreciated her batting skill saying that she batted “better than Rohit Sharma."

Goenka also asked her if she was changing her profession. Saiyami replied that she is looking forward to playing a cricketer on screen.

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle applauded Saiyami’s cricketing skills and said “influence of T20 has crept in".

Saiyami said that she is learning from Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Saiyami has also posted the video on Instagram. “Playing cricket between long breaks on the shoot has been a ritual."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWimS1WjHB7/?utm_medium=copy_link

According to reports, Saiyami who debuted in the Bollywood film Mirzya in 2016, has played cricket and badminton for Maharashtra. She was also called for trials for selection in the national team. However, she rejected the offer and entered the acting world.

Currently, she is shooting for the third season of the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Videos original web series also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithiya Menen in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.