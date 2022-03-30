Actor Sandeep Pathak Wins Best Actor Award For His Performance in Silent Film Raakh

Actor Sandeep Pathak, who is famous for his role in Rangaa Patangaa, has won the best actor award for his performance in the silent film, Raakh, directed by Rajesh Chavan. Sandeep has shared this news on social media.

In this post, Sandeep wrote that he has won the best actor award for silent film Raakh at Couch Film Festival. Jitendra Joshi, Radha Sagar, Nandita Patkar and Megha Dhade congratulated him in the comment section.

Raakh has been produced by Rajesh Chavan, Yogesh Golatkar and Kunal Prabhu. Piyush Kanojiya has composed music for this film. Ramesh Shelke has handled photography, while Raju Sapte art direction.

Sandeep was overwhelmed after receiving this award. Sandeep said that the entire team of film Raakh is behind this award. The actor said that his role in the film was very different from the characters he had played to date. Raakh is very a special film, being only the second silent film made after 90 years. Tathastu, another silent film, was the first silent film made after 90 years. Sandeep was a part of that film too.

Raakh describes the story of Dhanu and Rakhma living in a labour settlement. One day, Dhanu meets some migrant workers forced to walk to their homes due to the unavailability of income sources. Dhanu is frustrated watching this and comes across a riverbank. Here he joins a priest as an assistant and starts getting regular pay.

After some time, a local leader Gold Man dies. Dhanu senses an opportunity and reaches the cemetery to collect fine gold after the last rites of the leader. He didn’t know that a cruel destiny awaited him.

Sandeep has been sharing updates on Instagram stories regarding his win.

Sandeep was overjoyed watching his name appear in Mumbai Times.

On the work front, Sandeep will be seen in the film Video Parlour. He has also been seen in films Benwad, Altun Paltun and others.

