Actor Sankarshan Karhade Pens Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Shreyas Talpade on His Birthday

Actor Shreyas Talpade celebrated his 46th birthday on Thursday. The actor has impressed the audience time and again with his acting in films like Iqbal, Housefull 2 and Golmaal series. Actor Sankarshan Karhade penned a heartfelt note for Shreyas Talpade on this occasion.

Sankarshan shared a post on Instagram, wishing Shreyas on his birthday. He uploaded some of their snaps in an Instagram reel. Sankarshan wrote in the caption that Shreyas is a very good human, adding that he has a lot of respect for the actor and loves him from the bottom of his heart. Penning his heartfelt emotions, Sankarshan further wrote that though Shreyas is an experienced actor, he never tried to dominate him.

What Sankarshan wrote further speaks volumes about how Shreyas encourages his co-stars. Sankarshan wrote that Shreyas applauded his work, boosting his morale. Appreciating the professionalism shown by Shreyas, Sankarshan wrote that he has never seen him criticizing anyone in the 7 months working with him. Sankarshan said that people who are excellent at their work don’t waste their time criticising others and that’s how Shreyas is.

Sankarshan appreciated Shreyas writing that he is one of those senior artists who has treated him with a lot of love and carved a place in his heart. Sankarshan plays the role of Sameer in Maji Tuji Reshimgath. His character has been immensely popular. Sankarshan gave its credit to Shreyas.

He concluded the post wishing Shreyas for his future projects. Sankarshan also wrote that he wishes for Shreyas projects to be successful all over the world without any language barrier. He concluded the post, saying that Shreyas has been successful as a husband, father, artist and human being.

Shreyas wrote in the comment section, “Love you, brother." People wished Shreyas in the comment section.

Here is another snap of both the actors. People wrote in the comment section that both of them are looking like real brothers.

