Actor Saorabh Choughule Takes His Father For Dinner First Time In 30 Years

Marathi actor Saorabh Rajnish Choughule, who plays the role of Malhar in Jeev Majha Guntala, recently took his father out for dinner. That was no ordinary thing for the actor and the reason was that it was the first time that Saurabh took his father out in 30 years. In a heartwarming note, he wrote that he booked a table in the lounge and planned the dinner.

“It was 10:30 when I got home from the shoot. We both were awkward when we picked them up and reached the hotel," the actor said. His father said, “If you ask me to place an order, I will not take anything." Then finally, the father-son duo decided to order a beer and chicken biryani.

For 10 minutes the two of us did not talk, the actor wrote, adding, “In the end, I was the one who brought up the subject. But that same answer came. What’s next again the same silence, songs playing in the background."

Then Baba asked something about shooting and then he told everything. After eating, we slowly started gossiping. “I became comfortable, it’s time to leave, I paid the bill, and at last Baba asked, “How much is the bill? Then I replied, not so much! I was a little upset because I couldn’t talk much." Now, there were no songs in the background. I said, “Okay, I’ll leave in the morning."

“It took 30 years. I took a photo of him but I still want to take a photo with them. I love you, Baba," he concluded.

The post was flooded with comments. One of his fans commented “Amazing", and another one wrote “Heart touching". Others also appreciated the post. It received 2,594 likes.

Saurabh plays Malhar and he’s paired with Yogita Chavan in Jeev Majha Guntala. The series airs on Sony Marathi Television.

