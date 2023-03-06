Kapil Sharma Show has evolved with new, innovative concepts with each passing year. In order to add to the laughter quotient of the show, celebrity guests are taken through a segment called ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ that sees Kapil reading funny comments on the celebrity’s official social media handles, and it is always fun to read them. However, Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar doesn’t seem to like the way the alleged fake comments were posted on his social media account, especially on a post that has Ranbir Kapoor and him posing together.

Previously, Ranbir had come on TKSS with his co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Kapil started with his segment where he usually reads comments posted on celebs’ Instagram accounts. Since Ranbir doesn’t have one, Kapil sourced images from different accounts where Ranbir can be seen posing with popular personalities. Kapil also talked about Saurav Gurjar who had posted an image with Ranbir from their gym. In the pic, he was seen lifting Ranbir on his back. Kapil shared comments on it. The first one read, “Kuch logon ko aise hi gym laana padta hai (Some people have to be brought to the gym like this)."

The next comment read, “Inko 70kg ka dumble chahiye tha.. nahi mila toh ranbir ko utha liya (He needed a dumbbell of 70 kg, but since he didn’t get it, he picked up Ranbir)." Last one was, “Lagta hai, Ranbir ne nayi gaadi li hai…. B M BABLU (It seems Ranbir has bought a new car…BM Bablu)."

Saurav found this distasteful and he took to Twitter to post a clip of the partcular section, along with his take on it. The clip sees Ranbir introducing Saurav to Kapil as his co-star from Brahmastra in it.

Saurav wrote, " “आप अच्छे इंसान है @KapilSharmaK9 लोगो को हॅसाते हैं लेकिन आप और आपकी टीम यें झूठें कमेंट कैसे दिखा सकते हैं किसी की सोशल मीडिया पर। This is not acceptable😡 जय हिंद🇮🇳 #TheKapilSharmaShow (You are a good human being, Kapil Sharma. You make people laugh but how could you and your team show fake comments on someone’s social media. This is not acceptable)."

Speaking of the post, the same picture has been shared by Saurav on his Instagram handle, and the 3 comments were also found there.

As of now, Kapil Sharma and his team have not responded to the allegation levelled against him by Saurav.

