Television actor Sehban Azim is a prominent face in the entertainment industry. The 36-year-old has proven his versatility as an actor in serials like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Spy Bahu, Dill Mill Gayye, and Humsafars. Presently, Sehban is working on a new web series titled Dear Ishq. The romantic drama revolves around two people, who are polar opposites of each other, falling in love. In conversation to the media portal KoiMoi, the talented actor recalled shooting an intimate scene with his co-star Preet Kaur Nayak in Dear Ishq. Calling himself shy, Sehban revealed that although he felt conscious at first, the director later succeeded in convincing him.

The Thapki Pyar Ki actor shared, “I was quite conscious doing a scene like that. Firstly, I am a little shy doing such scenes and also I don’t have much reel experience of it."

Initially, he was reluctant in performing the intimate scene and even refused to do it. But the show’s director Atif Khan, along with the creative team, explained to Sehban that the scene was crucial for the story and it had to be executed.

“So, initially, I said no to it until my director and the creative convinced me the fact that whatever they will be shooting is the requirement of the story of the show and it’s not just a random scene to catch eyeballs and also that they believe in shooting it aesthetically," said the actor.

He added that the team made him feel comfortable, keeping “minimal crew" members while the shooting was taking place. “They made sure everyone was comfortable doing the scene with minimal crew and experienced professionals and it was designed in a way that it was easy to shoot for us," added Sehban.

Dear Ishq is the web adaptation of author Ravinder Singh‘s book, Write Me A Love Story. It is a quirky love story between an author and an editor. While Sehban essays the role of the author Abhimanyu Razdan, Niyati is playing the role of the editor, Asmita Roy.

Dear Ishq also stars Kunal Verma, Kishwer Merchant, Roma Bali, Buneet Kapoor, and Vikas Grover in important roles. As per the recent updates, former Bigg Boss contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan is the latest addition to the web show.

Produced collaboratively by Mamta and Yash Patnaik, Dear Ishq is currently streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

