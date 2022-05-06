Actor Shaam Starts Shooting for Thalapathy66, Plays Vijay's Brother in Film

Noted Tamil actor Shaam has started shooting for Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thalapathy 66. The talented actor will be seen playing Vijay’s brother in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. As the actor joined the sets of Thalapathy 66 in Hyderabad on Thursday, he shared a picture of the camera along with hashtags: “#thalapathy66 #actorshaam #thalapathyvijay #shaam #shootday".

A few days ago, Shaam announced the news and shared a poster featuring him. “LOOKING FORWARD TO WORK WITH THE ONE AND ONLY THALAPATHY. @#thalapathy66," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has been roped in by the makers to play a key role in the film. The actor affirmed his interest via his Twitter page on May 3 and shared a poster with the actor.

As the shoot progresses, more actors are supposed to join the sets. The film also has Sarathkumar playing Vijay’s father, while Prakash Raj plays a supporting role. With the shooting planned to go on until August this year, the makers are eyeing Pongal 2023 for the release.

Mounted on a huge scale, the film is bankrolled by National-Award-winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations

The story and screenplay have been penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. S Thaman is onboard for the film’s music. The technical crew consists of Karthick Palani cranking the camera, KL Praveen taking care of editing, and Sunil Babu & Vaishnavi Reddy handling production designs.

Vijay has his 67th film with director Lokesh Kangaraj, and it is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022. He also has Thalapathy 68 with Atlee.

