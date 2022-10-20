Actor Shankar To Act in and Produce Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets, Fans Excited

Actor Shankar ruled the hearts of several movie buffs in the 80s with his romantic films like Sarapanjaram, Manjil Virinja Pookkal and others. Keeping his passion for acting alive, Shankar will soon be seen paired with actress Nisha Sarangh in his upcoming film Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets.

Shankar will also produce the venture under his production house Otio Entertainments LLP. The shooting of this film is underway in Kerala. The official announcement of Otio Entertainments LLP’s formation and first look poster launch was held at Dubai Al Nasr Leisureland in July.

In an interview with a portal, Shankar talked about the core theme of Ezhuthola. He said that this film will revolve around the changing education system in Kerala. Suresh Unnikrishnan, a Keralite solicitor living in the UK, has written and directed the movie. Sreejith Pacheni has helmed the cinematography. Bilu Padmini Narayanan has penned the lyrics that have been set to music by Prashanth Karma. Harish Mohan is associated with the editing.

In the interview, Shankar also expressed his desire to make short films and documentaries in future.

Besides this movie, Shankar essayed the role of Uday Kumar in the film Bhramam directed by Ravi K Chandran. This movie was the remake of the hit Hindi film Andhadhun directed by Sreeram Raghavan. Sarath Balan penned this movie. Despite boasting of a stellar cast comprising Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan and others, Bhramam failed at the box office.

The audience pointed out that muddled casting was particularly responsible for Bhramam’s failure. Barring Prithviraj and Mamta, no one was able to do justice to their characters. Lack of an interesting script created further problems for Bhramam. According to critics, Bhramam would have surely worked if makers had made an effort to treat this film differently from Andhadhun.

