Actor Shankaresh Kumar, Who Played Saravana on Vanathai Pola, Quits Show; Details Here

Shankaresh Kumar, who plays the role of Saravanan on Vanathai Pola, has quit the series, according to a Sun TV fan club account, suntv_fanzclub, on Instagram. The page shared a post with the caption, “New Pair in #Vanathaipola! #SunTvFansClub."

The photo posted by the page features the new actor and Preethi Kumar, who plays the character of Pooni. The new actor has been selected by the makers and he will soon join the cast and crew on the sets.

Last year, Swetha Khelge, who played the role of Thulasi, announced her exit from the show. Soon after Swetha’s departure, actor Thaman, who starred as Chinnarasu, announced his exit, too.

The two actors leaving the show one after another took the audience by surprise. However, neither Thaman nor the makers of the show revealed the reason behind the actor’s walk-out from the show.

Since December 7, 2020, the show has been successful in entertaining its viewers. The storyline of the family drama revolves around a brother-sister relationship. With an engaging plot, Vanathai Pola has gained widespread popularity and crossed 325 successful episodes.

The tally audience of the show is disappointed with the exit of Shankaresh Kumar but the show has maintained its position at the top of the TRP chart.

