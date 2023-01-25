The Tamil film industry was struck with grief after the demise of a young and talented assistant director Ramakrishna on the night of January 22. The cause of his death is not clear as of now and he had just fallen unconscious, passing away soon afterwards. The details related to Ramakrishna and his death were disclosed by actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Twitter in a series of tweets. Shanthanu tweeted, “Lost a dear friend last night An aspiring, EXTREMELY TALENTED ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - 26yr old… Absolutely no bad habits, and a healthy lifestyle..but god took him away too early… He just “Collapsed"… dropped dead during work… #Ramakrishna."

Shanthanu added that Ramakrishna had no time to save himself and breathed his last in just a couple of minutes. The Master actor expressed remorse over the fact that Ramakrishna had tried to call him an hour before his demise but he couldn’t attend it.

Shanthanu continued further advising everyone to forget hatred, ego or any other negative emotion as the very next second of a human being’s life is uncertain. According to the Murungakkai Chips actor, instead of spreading negativity, our focus should be on being happy and making people smile. Shanthanu also advised people to take less stress which is the biggest cause of many problems in today’s world.

The Kasada Thapara actor ended the Twitter thread with a word of caution for those who spoil their health by taking undue stress. Shanthanu wrote that people should try to share the reason behind their problems with someone otherwise it can severely harm the concerned person. He ended the tweet by writing the words which Ramakrishna used to say to him often, “Be Happy, Spread Love, It costs NOTHING."

Social media users have expressed concern that the instances of people dying at a younger age have increased because of cardiac arrest. Users were shocked over the fact that people under the age of just 40 are dying.

