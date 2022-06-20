Actor Shine Tom Chacko Trolled By Vijay Fans For His Controversial Comments on Beast

Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is facing heavy criticism from the fans of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay after his controversial comments on the film Beast. Chacko made his debut in Tamil cinema with Vijay’s latest release Beast. In the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial Chacko played the role of a terrorist who helps the protagonist played by Vijay.

In a recent interview, when Chacko was asked if Beast was a good entry for him in the Tamil film industry, the actor replied, “Beast film itself is not a good entry to Tamil cinema." The statement has created a stir on social media.

Not just that, Chacko also made a statement about his Beast co-star Vijay’s acting, which has infuriated the Tamil star’s fans. Talking about a scene, in which, Vijay was to lift him, Shine said, “Usually, you can see the difficulty in the face when someone lifts a weight. But Vijay did not show anything like that on his face. Vijay Sir cannot be blamed for that. The film crew is the reason."

The actor also said that he has seen the memes related to Beast, but he hasn’t watched the movie. After his comments on Vijay, the social media is flooded with comments against the Malayalam actor.

“Shine lost my respect. He accepted the movie after knowing the script, if he didn’t like it, he could’ve avoided it that moment itself. Hyping up the audience before release, saying good things about Beast and then turning totally opposite after the movie gets bashing isn’t appreciated," wrote a user.

Beast starred Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and it was released in theatres on April 13. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office despite mixed reviews.

