Actor Shubhangi Atre's Rishikesh Pics Will Make You Plan a Quick Trip

Shubhangi Atre is known for her naive and saree-clad character of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor recently took some time and went on a trip to the Yoga capital, Rishikesh. Her pictures from the trip are now going viral.

According to reports, the actress took a few days off from shooting and planned a solo trip to Rishikesh to explore and enjoy some “me-time". She has shared many pictures from her solo trip on Instagram. From sitting by the bank of the Ganga river to attending the special aarti, her feed is filled with memories of her trip.

In one of the videos, Shubhangi can be is seen playing and sitting by the Ganga river banks. She spent a bit of time sitting calmly here, away from the noise and bustle of city life. The picture shows the actor dressed in a teal blue salwar suit with her tresses down. She sported a pair of sunglasses while soaking in the spring sunlight.

She captioned the picture, “I love places that make you realise how tiny you and your problems are."

Another picture shows the actor standing at a vantage point in a brown jacket, which she paired with an all-black outfit. She completed her look with glasses and white sneakers. The caption of the picture read, “Deep breath, it’s a new day."

She had not long ago travelled to Goa as well. Her social media followers were taken aback when she abandoned her usual appearance and shared some gorgeous photos from her Goa holiday. According to the actor, it was a conscious attempt to make a change from the saree-clad appearance that her fans are accustomed to seeing her in.

Shubhangi is well-known for her roles in famous series such as Kasturi, Chidiya Ghar, and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, among others.

