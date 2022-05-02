Actor Siddharth Disapproves of ‘Pan India’ Term for Regional Films, Here's Why

Indian cinema is undoubtedly witnessing a new wave where regional films are catering to a national audience with blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise and RRR. Streaming platforms have also removed the language barrier to a significant extent. These regional movies, which are being released in multiple languages for a larger audience, have been dubbed pan-India films. While most seem to think of this as a complement to regional films, Tamil actor Siddharth has a problem with it.

According to him, Pan-Indian is a disrespectful term and he spoke about how by slotting a regional film as a Pan-Indian film, it is implied that there is something called an ‘Indian film’ and that comes from Bollywood. Siddharth was miffed with Bollywood not needing a word to get qualified but films from other regions did.

Calling this system nonsensical, he stated that all films were Indian films. He also went on to question why the term was not used even 15 years back, since there were still regional films being made at that time that catered to everyone in the country. “My boss Mani Ratnam made a film called Roja back in the 90s which everybody in India saw. Nobody said it was a pan-Indian film."

Hailing the success of the recent KGF: Chapter 2, he said he was proud of the Kannada industry and dubbed it an Indian film made by the Kannada industry. He appealed for the term Pan-India to not be used and referred to regional films as just Indian films or the language it is made in.

Siddharth was in the news recently for a supposedly misogynist and disrespectful tweet directed towards ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. After a lot of criticism from many sectors, the actor finally apologized for the same.

