Actor Siddharth Jadhav Heaps Praise on Writer Arvind Jagtap, See Post

Writer Arvind Jagtap’s flawless writing skills have earned him a good fan base in the Marathi film industry. His writing was lauded in projects like Mi Punha Yein, Basta and others. Now, he has found a new fan in actor Siddharth Jadhav. Siddharth shared some pictures with him on Sunday. He got Arvind’s autograph on the book Gosht Chhoti Dongaraevdhi, one of the most popular books written by Arvind.

Siddharth wrote in the caption that Arvind is a class-apart writer. Besides being a brilliant writer, he is also a good human being. The Tamasha Live actor expressed his happiness at meeting Arvind. According to Siddharth, this meeting was one of the biggest moments in his life.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Arvind was overwhelmed with emotions upon reading Siddharth’s words and conveyed his gratitude. The Film Babo writer wished him to keep playing brilliant characters as Siddharth played in Tamasha Live. A fan lauded Siddharth’s looks. Another wrote that he is one of the brilliant comic actors in the Maharashtrian film industry.

Besides being a fan of good literature, Siddharth impresses fans with his impeccable acting skills as well. He was last seen in a film titled De Dhakka 2. This film revolved around Mr Makarand Jadhav and his family. They get involved in a financial scam. De Dhakka 2 was a box office failure.

In addition to De Dhakka 2, Siddharth was seen in the political satire series Mi Punha Yein. This series was written and directed by Arvind. The series was highly successful.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here