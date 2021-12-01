Actor Siddharth Jadhav's Lalbaug Parel Character Nominated For 'Best Role of Decade'

Actor Siddharth Jadhav has left his imprint not just on the Marathi audience but Bollywood lovers as well. The actor, these days, remains connected to his fans through social media and also shares information about his upcoming projects through it. Recently, Jadhav shared a 3-minute video from a 2010 film wherein he played the role of “Speed Breaker", a character still fresh in the memories of the audience.

The film was none other than ‘Lalbaug Parel’, which was released a decade ago. And now Jadhav’s character has been nominated for the “best role of the decade".

Advertisement

Siddharth shared a special post about this film two days ago. Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, “Decade of Speed Breaker", whose role in Lalbaug Parel will always remain close to him. He further wrote that the role has remained in the minds of the audience for a decade and they love it. It is a matter of pride for him that the same role has got nominated for the best role of the decade, he said.

He thanked Mahesh Manjrekar for choosing him and trusting him for the role of Speed Breaker and tagged him as well. He said that it is an honour for him to be nominated and asked people to vote for him. He has mentioned MaharashtraCha Favorite Kon? in the post. The film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Siddharth’s role in the film was different from what he would usually do.

Advertisement

The film was about a mill being closed and a shopping complex being constructed in its place. The mill workers were left unemployed as a result of the closure of the mill.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.